Everything is going on under the purview of law, Hindu Sena president on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Vishnu Gupta, the President of Hindu Sena and petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, on Sunday said that everything in the case is progressing legally and there is nothing illegal going on in the case.

Gupta was speaking on Saturday's order of a local Mathura Court in the case. The court had issued an order to conduct a survey at the disputed site. The court has issued notices to all parties, saying they have been asked to comply with the court's order.

"The Hindus of the country are very happy. We have provided all evidence to the court. The court went through all the evidence and has given the order," said Gupta. "We hope for justice and soon a grand temple of Lord Krishna will be constructed on the birthplace of Lord Krishna," he added.



Speaking on the actual ownership of the land, he said that the land belongs to the trust which is in the name of Lord Shri Krishna. "Another trust is running there. Its name is Bhagwan Shri Krishna Janmasthal Seva Sangh. That trust has no ownership rights. In 1968, the trust entered into an agreement with the Masjid Committee and the Idgah Committee. We have referred to that agreement and that agreement is wrong. The person who does not have that land, does not have ownership rights, so how can a person agree with any person or organization?" he said.

The court has appointed a commissioner who will visit the spot, see the situation, make recordings and submit it to the court.

On December 8, Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta and Vice President Surjit Singh Yadav, residents of Delhi, had claimed in the court that the Idgah was constructed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing the temple on 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The petition also challenged the agreement made in the year 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah. (ANI)

