Everything still under control but lapses behind surge in COVID-19 cases, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Amid another spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said everything is still under control but pointed lapses including casual behaviour and carelessness behind the surge.

Speaking during a video conferencing with Health Ministers of 11 states to review the COVID-19 situation, the minister said the country's recovery rate is at 92.38 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.30 per cent despite increasing cases.

"In last two months, the country witnessed a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. When our active cases were low... Our recovery rate is 92.38 per cent. Despite the increasing cases, the fatality rate is at 1.30 per cent of the country," Vardhan said.

"It is a matter of concern for us... After one year of experience, we have gained knowledge but with time there are some lapses. I believe everything is still under control. If we implement our strategy properly which we followed earlier, then the number of new cases will drop," he added.

"All activities have been resumed. A casual approach emerged in society. Carelessness is a big factor," he highlighted.



The minister said it has come to notice that the sudden increase in cases are largely or maybe event-driven including grand weddings, local body elections and farmer's protests.

Vardhan said that the worst affected COVID-19 state is Chhattisgarh with a positivity rate of 20 per cent.

"Worst affected state is Chhattisgarh with a positivity rate of 20 per cent and growth rate of 8 per cent. There has been 10 fold rise in cases. In Punjab, 80 per cent UK variant cases found, which was confirmed by genome sequencing," he said.

Meanwhile, India reported more than 96,982 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049.

With 446 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,547. There are 7,88,223 active cases in the nation as of now. Furthermore, 50,143 people were discharged after recovery on Monday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,17,32,279. (ANI)

