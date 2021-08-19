Everything will be fine in RJD, says Tejashwi Yadav amid reports of friction between party, Tej Pratap

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday assured that everything will be fine amid reports claiming a rift between the party and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav surfaced after RJD chief of Bihar Jagadanand Singh sacked Tej Pratap's close aide Akash Yadav, who served as the state president of student wing.

"Everyone has different opinions. I only want to say that if I am here, state's party chief is here, everything will be fixed. Everything will be fine. I do not want to say much on this. We are doing our work," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on being asked about the reported rift with Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap had yesterday slammed the Jagadanand Singh after the decision was taken to remove Akash Yadav.

"After consulting advisors from outside, the party chief forgot that a party is run on its Constitution and the RJD's Constitution says that without giving notice, you cannot remove any office-bearer of the party. What happened today is against the Constitution of the RJD," Tej Pratap tweeted in Hindi yesterday.

Reacting to the reports of friction in RJD, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh said, "Tej Pratap is hurt because nobody is his party gives importance to him. It is a fight for the chair. Both are sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav and since one is not given importance, he remains hurt." (ANI)