Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi (File photo)
Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi (File photo)

Evidence that BJP leaders 'impressed' with Scindia: MP Min on poster featuring Cong leader with Modi, Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:27 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Taking a jibe at BJP over a poster featuring Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Imarti Devi on Saturday said that this act showed that the BJP is impressed with Scindia and willing to work with him.
Speaking to ANI, Devi said that Scindia will remain in the Congress and will be chosen as state president as he is one of the "strongest leaders" in the party.
"Scindia will not leave Congress rather he will bring the BJP leaders into Congress fold. Those who have put up his hoardings along with Modi and Shah are impressed with Scindia and want to work with him," Devi said.
On Friday, the poster was put up by the BJP Bhind District Coordinator after Scindia's support for the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the banner, Scindia was seen waving his hand and the photographs of Modi and Shah are placed next to his.

The poster lauded Scindia for supporting the Centre's move of the repealing of Article 370 and greeted him saying "welcome and congratulations," fuelling speculations that the BJP might be cosying up to him.

However, Congress state media in-charge Shobha Oza had refuted such rumours and said that Scindia continues to be an integral part of the party.

"Some anti-social elements might have put up the poster. As far as Jyotiraditya Scindia is concerned, he is still an integral part of Congress," Oza had told ANI.
In July, posters had emerged outside the Congress' party office in Bhopal appealing to Rahul Gandhi to appoint Scindia as the next party president. The appeal was made on the behalf of all Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers.

The banners came after Scindia had resigned from the post of Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh after the party put up a poor show in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency, his family stronghold to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the general elections. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:19 IST

AP government seeks Centre's assistance to resolve power-related issues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government requested the Central government to constitute a committee to resolve the power-purchase related issues as it is incurring a financial burden on the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:15 IST

Ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train flagged off to promote legal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In an effort to promote legal awareness among the weaker sections of society, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel on Saturday flagged off an ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train from Dwarka Sector 21 station of Blue Line.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:11 IST

Telangana: on-strike TSRTC bus driver allegedly attempts suicide

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A bus driver employed with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at his residence here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Preparations afoot to start 102-108 ambulance services in J-K:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The long-awaited 102-108 ambulance service is being rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir in a months time for the benefit of general masses, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:05 IST

PM Modi chairs meeting on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' initiative

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on the 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' programme that aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:02 IST

Accused who robbed PM Modi's niece identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The two bike-borne miscreants, who were involved in snatching the purse of Damayanti Ben Modi, the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:57 IST

No out-of-court settlement possible in Babri Masjid demolition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said that there is no scope for any mediation or reconciliation in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case as the legal proceedings in the matter have reached their final stage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Newly-appointed UP Congress chief meets Sonia, Priyanka in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu on Saturday met party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:53 IST

UPEIDA reviews construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Saturday reviewed the construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow and asked the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:48 IST

Maha polls: PM Modi to hold rallies in Jagaon, Sakoli tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign on Sunday in poll-bound Maharashtra with rallies in Jalgaon and Sakloli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Workshop on 'aseptic techniques' held at Military Hospital in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In order to highlight the problem of healthcare-associated infections, a workshop on 'aseptic techniques' was conducted at Military Hospital in Shillong on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:36 IST

Assam: Indian Army holds medical camp in Chirang district

Chirang (Assam) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday held a medical camp for providing medical assistance to people living in the remote area of Chirang district in Assam.

Read More
iocl