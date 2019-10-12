Evidence that BJP leaders 'impressed' with Scindia: MP Min on poster featuring Cong leader with Modi, Shah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Taking a jibe at BJP over a poster featuring Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Imarti Devi on Saturday said that this act showed that the BJP is impressed with Scindia and willing to work with him.

Speaking to ANI, Devi said that Scindia will remain in the Congress and will be chosen as state president as he is one of the "strongest leaders" in the party.

"Scindia will not leave Congress rather he will bring the BJP leaders into Congress fold. Those who have put up his hoardings along with Modi and Shah are impressed with Scindia and want to work with him," Devi said.

On Friday, the poster was put up by the BJP Bhind District Coordinator after Scindia's support for the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.



In the banner, Scindia was seen waving his hand and the photographs of Modi and Shah are placed next to his.



The poster lauded Scindia for supporting the Centre's move of the repealing of Article 370 and greeted him saying "welcome and congratulations," fuelling speculations that the BJP might be cosying up to him.



However, Congress state media in-charge Shobha Oza had refuted such rumours and said that Scindia continues to be an integral part of the party.



"Some anti-social elements might have put up the poster. As far as Jyotiraditya Scindia is concerned, he is still an integral part of Congress," Oza had told ANI.

In July, posters had emerged outside the Congress' party office in Bhopal appealing to Rahul Gandhi to appoint Scindia as the next party president. The appeal was made on the behalf of all Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers.



The banners came after Scindia had resigned from the post of Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh after the party put up a poor show in this year's Lok Sabha elections.



Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency, his family stronghold to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the general elections. (ANI)

