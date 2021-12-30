Evident from Congress' win in Karnataka local body polls that people waiting to throw out corrupt BJP: Surjewala

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress exhibited a stupendous performance winning a large number of seats in 58 Urban Local Bodies elections. It has won 500 Wards, against 435 won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). JD(S) victory was limited to 45 Wards only, said a statement by Randeep S Surjewala, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday.

It is evident from recent by-election results that people are waiting to throw out the illegitimate and corrupt BJP Government that has eclipsed progress and paralyzed governance, according to the statement.

Vote share in these local body polls also indicated a huge slide in the popularity of BJP in the state. The vote share of Congress came up to 42.06 per cent, whereas for BJP and JD(s) it stood at 36.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively, as per the statement.

At a time when the BJP ruled Karnataka as indeed the country is faced with many a crisis situation, successive election results off late have clearly established that the voters care most about price rise, falling incomes, jobs, rampant corruption and BJP government's apathy towards public welfare.



Manufactured issues like anti-conversion laws and management of temples are not what people are going to be taken in with. Progressive Kannadigas realise that such issues are meant to serve no one but divisive forces. Every second that the spurious and corrupt Bommai government continues, it is an anathema to development and progress.

The Congress Party expresses deep gratitude to all our Kannadiga brothers and sisters for their blessings, foresight and the faith reposed in the Congress Party in the Local Body Elections, added the statement.

The party recorded special accolades for all the Congress workers and leaders, who reached out to the masses and are the guiding light of the party's victory, as per the statement.



"I would also congratulate President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) DK Shivkumar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Siddaramaih, our MLA's and all senior leaders and former ministers, who worked hard to take the message of the party to every doorstep. Their continued hard work and unity in action will bring the Congress back to power in the state and usher in a new era of putting Karnataka as the number one state in development," said Surjewala. (ANI)

