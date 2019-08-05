EWS quota Bill for J-K passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Monday passed by voice vote the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill was passed after a detailed discussion and reply of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on last Wednesday approved Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementing 10 per cent quota to EWS of the state.

Now, the Bill will go to Lok Sabha. After the Bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from the reservation.

The 10 per cent reservation for EWS was introduced in the country through the 103rd Constitution amendment in January this year. Several state governments have implemented the reservation since then. The proposed legislation could not be brought before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly which has been dissolved.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule and hence the Parliament had to approve the quota in state government jobs and admissions.

The Parliament has earlier passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC). (ANI)