Ex-AIIMS Delhi boss Dr Randeep Guleria takes voluntary retirement

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, has taken voluntary retirement.

Dr Guleria was among the key people who led the central government's response team during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also played a major role in creating awareness about COVID and the treatment to be followed.

He served at AIIIMS for more than 30 years. The former AIIMS Director applied for VRS after his tenure ended on September 23.

Dr Guleria was supposed to superannuate in April 2024.

Dr Guleria's tenure as director was supposed to be over in the month of March but it was extended twice. He took over charge as a director of AIIMS Delhi in March 2017. (ANI)