Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health 'slightly improve', says Gauhati hospital

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The health of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has slightly improved after deteriorating yesterday, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he is admitted, said on Sunday.



"Last evening former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorated so we intubated him, he was critical yesterday. His AGB (arterial blood gas) test and parameters are slightly better today," Sharma told ANI here.

Tarun Gogoi's heath had deteriorated yesterday and he was "critical" and on ventilator support following post-COVID complications. There were also reports that Gogoi is suffering from multi-organ failure.

The former Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. On October 26, he had thanked the medical team at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital including the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff, for their "excellent care for the past two months" and had said that he looked forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision. (ANI)

