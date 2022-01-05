Ex-BJP MLA escapes Naxal attack in Jharkhand, 2 bodyguards killed

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): A former BJP MLA from Manoharpur was attacked and two of his bodyguards were killed by Naxals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the ex BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak was at a felicitation ceremony of local sportspersons at a ground in Goilkera Police station limits when there was a sound of gunshots. One of his police bodyguards escorted him to Sonua Police station and he escaped without any injuries.

The body of one of the police guards killed in the attack was recovered last night while the body of the second police guard who was missing was recovered this morning, police said. Both tge bodies, which had bullet injuries and stab wounds have been sent for postmortem. Jharkhand Police have launched search operation in entire area.



Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash also slammed Hemant Soren government over the law and order situation after the attack on Nayak.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Prakash said, "Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has no control on law and order situation in the state and even ex MLA is not safe under his regime. In broad daylight, two security persons were killed by the Naxals and till now Jharkhand government failed to nab the culprit of this incident."

"I am again saying that Hemant Soren government has no agenda to work for the welfare of the people of state but his main agenda is to loot the resource of his own state," he added. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das attacked the government over the incident alleging that the law and order situated in the state had completely crumbled.

"The killings of Nayak's bodyguard and mob lynching in Simdega resembles the current law and order situation in the state. In Jharkhand, judges, advocates, and bodyguards of politicians are not safe."

In another incident, a man Sanju Pradhan of Chaprideepa village was lynched to death and his body was set on fire in the Simdega district. (ANI)

