Ex BJP MLA Hemendra Mehta joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, former BJP leader Hemendra Mehta joined Shiv Sena on Saturday.



The three-time legislator from BJP's ticket, Mehta joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena party chief Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray welcomed former BJP MLA Hemendra Mehta in Shiv Sena today by tying Shivbandhan in his hand," tweeted the official account of Shiv Sena.

BMC election is slated to be held this year. (ANI)

