Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy (centre) joining BJP on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy (centre) joining BJP on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Ex-Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy joins BJP

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, KC Ramamurthy on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior party leaders at its headquarters in New Delhi.
"More and more people are joining the BJP. Today, Karnataka Rajya Sabha member KC Ramamurthy is joining ranks with us. He has resigned as Congress Rajya Sabha MP," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said during a press conference here.
Ramamurthy, on the other hand, said that he had been killing his conscience during his time in Congress.
"I had to stay there and perform the job of a Parliamentarian, while most of the time killing my conscience. It was because the party diktats or whips were not in accordance with what I think as a person and what I agree with," he said.
Ramamurthy also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his policies and programmes have been successful and respected across the country.
"At the end of the day, national interest, growth and mood of the nation have to be taken into consideration," he added.
Ramamurthy had, on October 16, submitted his resignation to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
His resignation has brought down Karnataka's representation in the Rajya Sabha to 11 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:43 IST

Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP govt over rise in crime against women

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in the crime against women in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:39 IST

Plea in Delhi HC seeks quashing of odd-even scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the Odd-even rationing scheme which is slated to be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:38 IST

Delhi: HRD Minister interacts with children under 'Dhruv' initiative

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday interacted with students as part of the Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - 'Dhruv'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:35 IST

Will connect Amritsar to rest of the world by air: Hardeep Puri

Amritsar (Punjab) [India] Oct 22 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said he is planning to connect Amritsar with the rest of the world by air.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:35 IST

Bengaluru: Employees association stage protest opposing...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The employees association of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Tuesday staged a protest in Bengaluru to oppose the central government's decision to privatise the company.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:34 IST

Not a flight risk: SC grants bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:26 IST

Temporary RTC staff employed by Andhra govt looting public,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Temporary staff employed by the government to run RTC buses are looting the public, claimed TSRTC Mazdoor Union secretary VS Govind Rao on Tuesday as the RTC strike entered its 18th day in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:09 IST

Haryana DGP praises all ranks police, CAPF personnel for...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Haryana DGP, Manoj Yadava on Tuesday appreciated all ranks of state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and said that peaceful assembly elections were made possible in the state due to their efficiency and diligence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:08 IST

PMC Bank scam: Special PMLA court extends ED custody of Rakesh,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court here on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, accused in the PMC Bank fraud case, till October 24.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:02 IST

It is something that we need: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said the "Aayushman Bharat" scheme is much needed and added that we need to find ways so that people don't lose all their assets when somebody in the family gets sick.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:57 IST

Linking Aadhaar to social media: All pleas transferred to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the petitions concerning linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar from the High Courts across the country to itself.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:55 IST

Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking refund of fine issued on NH-24

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a petition seeking a refund of money to those who were fined for over speeding on National highway 24 between September 1 and October 10.

Read More
iocl