Ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia says he joined BJP as he is impressed with PM Modi's idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday said he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party as he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mongia said, "The reason behind joining BJP is the ideology of PM Modi. I am impressed with his Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Earlier also, I represented and served the country. Now I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining politics."

"So today, I am associating with BJP. I think there is no better way to serve the people of Punjab than joining BJP," he added.



Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur Sahib also joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Besides, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana, President of United Christian Front Punjab Kamal Bakshi, Advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet, Civic body member from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ex-MP from Sangoor Rajdev Khalsi also joined the party.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) had won 15 and 3 seats respectively. (ANI)

