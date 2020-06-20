Ex-Delhi Police cop arrested in Haryana for involvement in two dozen criminal cases

Chandigarh [India], June 19 (ANI): A former Delhi Police cop who was wanted by police and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000, was arrested by Haryana Police on Friday on charges of organised ATM loot, attempt to murder and hurt.

Police identified the man as Aslup, a resident of Shikarpur village. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in about two dozen criminal cases.

The accused had been absconding and has been wanted by the police in Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat, Udaipur and Odisha.

Official sources informed that during a patrol, a CIA team got a tip from an informer about the whereabouts of the accused. The police arrested Aslup near KMP Road on the Delhi-Alwar Highway, following a raid.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said, "The accused has been involved in about two dozen criminal cases pertaining to organised ATM loot, attempt to murder and hurt was absconding for a long time. Nuh Police had announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his arrest."

"A case under the relevant sections of IPC was registered against the accused, the matter is being investigated thoroughly and further probe is underway," added the spokesperson. (ANI)

