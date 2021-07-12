Ex DGP targets Akhilesh Yadav over 'don't trust actions of UP Police' remark

By Ambuj Pandey

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent statement on police personnel, former Director-General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh on Monday said he should surrender his security if he does not have faith in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I am very saddened to hear this statement of Akhilesh Yadav. I have served in Uttar Pradesh Police for 36 years. If Akhilesh Yadav is not satisfied with the credibility of the UP Police and has no faith in the force, why does not he surrender his security? If I were at his place and had not no faith in UP Police, then I would have surrendered all the security of my home, my family members and all-party carders."

After two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda arrested from Lucknow's Kakori on Sunday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that he does not trust the action of the police and the BJP government in the state.



The former DGP emphasised that UP Police is a disciplined force that would not react to these kinds of political statements.

"UP Police is a disciplined force...They will not react. But the matter of fact is such statements are insulting, humiliating and will impact the morale of the force," added Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad busted Al-Qaeda's terror module in Lucknow and arrested two terrorists on Sunday.

The arrested persons identified as Minhaz Ahmad (30) and Maseeruddin (50) were planning to conduct a blast in Lucknow and surrounding areas before August 15, the police said.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Law, and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "ATS Uttar Pradesh uncovered a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent module. One has been arrested from Kakori Police Station, while the other has been nabbed from Mariahu Police Station." (ANI)

