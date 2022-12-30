Ex-DMK MP Masthan was strangled by cousin, 4 others, to death: Police

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI): In a sensational new twist to the death of former DMK Rajya Sabha MP D Masthan, the Guduvanchery police on Friday said he was strangled to death by five persons, including relatives, in a car at Palaveli in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

The police said the MP's death was not from a 'cardiac arrest' as claimed earlier.

"On December 22, the former Rajya Sabha MP Masthan died in a car he was travelling in. He was on his way to extend an invite to his son's marriage in Trichy, along with his cousin Imran Bhasha," the Guduvanchery police said in a statement on Friday, adding that preliminary investigation had indicated that he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.



"The probe revealed that midway into the drive, four persons -- Tamim alias Sulthan, Nazir, Thoufeek Ahmed and Lokeshwaran -- joined Imran Bhasha in the car and strangled Masthan to death. We understand that he was killed for monetary reasons," the police said, adding, "All the accused persons have been arrested."

Masthan was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

According to reports, Masthan's son, suspecting foul play, had insisted on a police investigation into his father's death and even sought his autopsy report. He had lodged a complaint at Guduvancheri police station.

Later, Tambaram Commissioner Amalraj formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

"Imran Bhasha, who was driving the car, gave incoherent statements while being questioned, giving rise to suspicion," the police said, adding that Bhasha, along with four others, killed him for financial reasons. (ANI)

