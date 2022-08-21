Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela to launch new political party, accuses ruling BJP of being corrupt, incapable

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 21 (ANI): Gujarat's former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday announced that he is all set to launch his new party, Prajashakti Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the former Chief Minister said that the current ruling party is corrupt and incapable hence the party is giving the people of the state an alternative in the upcoming assembly elections.

"People are looking for an alternative. The 'Maalik' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is one, so it makes no difference," Vaghela said.

Attacking the BJP-led state government in Gujarat, the former CM added that taking away the portfolios from two ministers (Rajendra Desai and Purnesh Modi) does not end corruption.

Asked about his recent meeting with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, Vaghela said, "We had a good discussion about various parties. After meeting him, I have taken this decision to revive my party as he showed his support towards it and has also mentioned in his tweet."



Vaghela added that his aim for the forthcoming state assembly elections is to fight for all 182 seats with good leaders.

In response to a question on whether he is in talks with any BJP or Congress politicians about joining the PDP, he stated, "As of now, I have not spoken to anyone about leaving their current party to join mine. If they believe this party has a chance, they will join my party."

On Sunday, Vaghela made a number of promises to the people, including health insurance worth 12 lakh rupees for families earning up to 12 lakh rupees per annum, free education up to post-graduate level for children of families earning up to 12 lakh rupees, employment for the unemployed and unemployment benefits for those unemployed, waiver of water tax and up to 100 units of free electricity, loan waiver and relief in electricity bills for farmers and new scientific liquor policy.

"I am the only one in favour to lift the ban on alcohol, which will save lives of people who die after drinking spurious liquor." Lifting the ban will also generate income which can be utilized to give free education to post-graduate-level students of families with lesser income," he said.

Vaghela after resigning from the post of leader of Opposition in 2017, had also formed a new outfit - Jan Vikalp Morcha which contested but failed to win seats in the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election. (ANI)

