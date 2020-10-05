Ex-Gujarat HC Acting Chief Justice AS Dave passes away, PM Modi expresses condolences

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Former acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Justice Anantkumar Surendraray Dave passed away on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over his death and extended condolences to his family and friends. "Anguished by the passing away of Justice AS Dave, former Judge as well as acting CJ of the Gujarat HC. He will be remembered for his contributions to the legal field. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Elevated as Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on October 8, 2004, and confirmed as a permanent Judge on September 25, 2006, Justice Dave was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on November 14, 2018.



He served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court until the current Chief Justice took over.

Born on December 5, 1957, in a tribal village in Panchmahal district. Dave took his primary and secondary education in a tribal village and stood first class in SSC exams and completed graduation in commerce faculty with Law in First Division and was awarded with coveted MS Pandit Gold Medal in Jurisprudence.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Gujarat on December 30, 1984. Dave had represented the Union government in the Gujarat High Court as a Standing Counsel and State government in the capacity of Additional Government Pleader. (ANI)

