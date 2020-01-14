Ex-Guv Naik lauds CM Yogi for introducing commissionerate system in Noida, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik on Tuesday congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for implementing the Police Commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In a letter, Naik has asserted that the decision will aid in further improving the law and order situation in the state.

"With the implementation of this decision, the law and order of Uttar Pradesh will improve even faster. With this, the police officers will get the strength to maintain law and order in the state smoothly and common people will also get better policing," Naik wrote in the letter.

Bringing a structural reform in the police system, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the Police Commissionerate system for Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lucknow.

As per the new system, Gautam Buddh Nagar will now have an Additional Director General (ADG) rank official acting as Commissioner of Police (CP), assisted by two Additional Commissioners, who will be of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank.

Also, seven officials of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) will be posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Moreover, to control the crime against women, one woman official of SP rank would be posted while one SP rank official would be posted to maintain traffic.

In Lucknow, an ADG rank official will be the Commissioner, with two Inspector General (IG) rank officials functioning as Joint Police Commissioners.

In addition, 10 officials of the SP rank would be posted as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). Further, in order to control crime against women, two women police officials of the rank of SP and ASP will be posted. For traffic, one SP rank official and one Additional SP (ASP) rank official will be posted.

Lucknow (Rural) will continue to have a system of Superintendents of Police (SP), who will report to their respective IG and DIGs as earlier. (ANI)

