Ex-IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy appointed Karnataka BJP vice president

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, who joined BJP recently, has been appointed as the Vice President of the party in Karnataka on Saturday.

Kuppusamy, who is also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka Police, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi on August 25.

The joining was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (ANI)

