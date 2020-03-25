Ex-Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh donates Rs 70 lakh for treatment of coronavirus patients

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh on Wednesday donated Rs 70 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Fund for the treatment of infected patients and to fight against coronavirus in the country.

Currently, Singh does not hold any government position.

This comes as 35 people in the state, including one foreign national, have been infected by the virus.

Notably, 11 people have been treated and discharged from the hospitals and no casualties have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

