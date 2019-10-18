Ex-JKLF commander Javed Ahmad Mir arrested, released on bail in IAF personnel's killing

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Separatist leader Javed Ahmad Mir was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and later granted bail in connection with the killing of an Indian Air Force (IAF) person in a militant attack in 1990, sources in CBI said on Friday.

According to sources, the former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commander was arrested on October 15 by the probe agency. He was produced in the court which granted him bail on October 16.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Mir after he failed to appear before the court in the case earlier this year. He could not appear before the court due to "situation in Kashmir", the sources said.

Mir last appeared before the court on July 22 this year.

The separatist leader is accused of killing the IAF person in Srinagar in 1990. (ANI)

