Ex-Maha Secy, students, pilgrims stranded abroad: Prithviraj Chavan amid coronavirus crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said that a former secretary from the state and several students are stranded in foreign countries amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"102 students are stranded at Rome airport, out of which two are from Mumbai. 400 people, who were on pilgrimage in Iran and Iraq, are also stranded in Tehran currently. Out of those, 44 people are from Maharashtra and nearly 200 are from Kashmir," Chavan said in the state legislative assembly.

He demanded that the central government bring back the people stranded abroad and said that he has contacted the Ministry of External Affairs over the same.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that a very detailed tracking procedure was in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus and untested people cannot be brought back to the country in a very severe epidemic situation as the nation's health security has to be ensured.

This comes when at least 73 people were tested positive for coronavirus in India. (ANI)