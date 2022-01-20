Ex-Maharashtra Home Min Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): A special court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by another 14 days in a money laundering case on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the court had rejected the bail plea of Deshmukh.

He was arrested by ED on November 2, 2021 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations. He is currently lodged at Arthur road jail in Mumbai.



The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

