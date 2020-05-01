Ex-Maoist turned MLA distributes food, essentials to tribals in Telangana's Mulugu amid lockdown

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Seethakka, a former Maoist turned MLA from Mulugu, has been helping the poor and distributing food grains, vegetables, and other essential commodities among the people living in the tribal areas of her constituency during the lockdown.

The Congress MLA has distributed nearly 30,000 kilograms of rice, and similar amounts of vegetables, pulses, oil and other essentials to the tribals, and others living in Mulugu.

"For the last 36 days, I personally went to 296 villages in Telangana to distribute rice, vegetables, and essential commodities to the poor people. My party cadre has also distributed these essential commodities in another 60 villages," Seethakka said.

Seethakka1.jpeg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

The MLA was also one of the first legislators to raise the issue of face masks, a month before the Telangana government mandated the same.

"Till now we have reached out to a total of 356 villages. Mulugu is the biggest constituency in Telangana with around 600 villages, most of which are in forest and tribal areas," Seethakka, two times MLA, said.

Seethakka2.jpeg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

"To fulfill the hunger of poor people in my constituency, I recently started the 'Go Hunger Go' campaign during the lockdown period and will continue this until the lockdown ends," she said.

Seethakka was earlier a Maoist who studied law, practiced at Warangal court, and contested and won the legislative elections from the constituency. (ANI)

