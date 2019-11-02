Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Ex -MLA and State Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P Purushothaman died here on Saturday at the age of 71.
The two-time legislator was admitted to the Mundiyampakkam Government hospital due to some illness. (ANI)
Ex-MLA, AIADMK Puducherry state secretary Purushothaman dies
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:43 IST
Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Ex -MLA and State Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P Purushothaman died here on Saturday at the age of 71.