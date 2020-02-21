Ex-MLA's son arrested over murder of engineering student in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Aman Bahadur, the son of former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA Samar Bahadur was on Friday arrested in connection with the alleged murder of an engineering student outside an apartment building in Lucknow here.

According to the police, the murder of Prashant Singh, 23, took place in front of an apartment building in Gomti Nagar area here on Thursday afternoon. The incident was reportedly caught on a CCTV camera installed in the premises.

Police said that they are conducting raids to nab another accused. A friend of the victim had on Thursday filed a complaint in the matter.

Prashant Singh had allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Aman Bahadur at a party in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

