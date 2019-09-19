Ex-Odisha Cricket Association secretary arrested by CBI in chit fund scam case

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary, Ashirbad Behera, in connection with the Artha Tatwa chit fund scam case.

Behera was arrested from his residence by the probe agency and from there he was taken to the CBI office in Bhubaneswar.

The former OCA secretary was under the CBI scanner since 2014. The agency had interrogated him several times on allegations of his links with the AT Group.

Last month, the CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Behera in the case. As per the charge sheet, Behera allegedly received around Rs 1 crore as part of a deal to promote the Ponzi firm. (ANI)

