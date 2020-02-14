Ex-OSD to Sisodia files bail plea, says 'CBI falsely implicated him in bribery case'

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Gopal Krishna Madhav, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged bribery case, filed a bail plea in the special CBI court on Friday, stating that he was arrested by the probe agency on a "false and fabricated" complaint.

The hearing in the petition is slated for tomorrow.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, who was posted in the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

In the bail plea, he stated that he was working as an officer on special duty to the Deputy Chief Minister since 2015 and he was also posted as GSTO, Department of Trade and Taxes, GNCT of Delhi, Vyapar Bhawan, IP Estate, Government of Delhi and joined his new assignment only on 13-14th January 2020.

The bail plea moved by advocates SS Pandey and Shashank Singh stated that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case and there is no prima facie evidence to even connect the accused with any such charge. (ANI)

