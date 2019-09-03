Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit (File photo)
Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit (File photo)

Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit 'mistakes' adult film star for Kashmiri who lost his vision

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult film star while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.
Pakistan based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted screenshots of the post saying, "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."


In Inayat's screenshots, Abdul Basit is seen retweeting a tweet with a picture and a message, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."
However, it seems that he later deleted the tweet.
This is not the first time Pakistanis have indulged in such goof-ups.
Ever since the Government of India announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir, Pakistanis have resorted to propagating fake news. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:10 IST

New Delhi: 4-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A four storey building collapsed here in the Seelampur area of North-East Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:31 IST

Several illegal structures demolished in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A week after the Nainital High Court passed an order, the district administration of Rishikesh carried out a demolition drive in the city on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Assam: Fauji Gaon fears losing Jawans as defence personnel...

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Saruharid village of Barpeta district is known as the Fauji Gaon (Village of defence personnel) in the locality. Almost 200 families live here out of which over 20 Jawans have posted in Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:29 IST

Imran Khan fails to help Sikh girl who was forcibly converted,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday launched an attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he has failed to help the Sikh girl who was forcibly converted to Islam and married against her wishes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:24 IST

Congress recalls role of YSR Reddy in Andhra's development on...

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday observed 10th anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:18 IST

Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF on Tuesday

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters, procured from America will be inducted into the Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:12 IST

Wreath-laying ceremony for Armyman killed in Poonch

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Army Grenadier Hemraj Jat, who lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was held here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:11 IST

Assam people have accepted 'NRC is a particular process': DGP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia on Monday said that the state's people have accepted that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a particular process and are contributing to the peaceful release of the final list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:00 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: 25 ft tall Lord Ganesha idol erected in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 25-feet tall eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol made of clay, was designed and erected in Rajupeta area of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:58 IST

Pulwama man sustains stone injuries on head, hospitalised

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 30-year-old man from Pulwama was admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar with head injuries sustained due to stone pelting, police officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:57 IST

Bomb threat at Puducherry Minister's residence turns out to be hoax

Puducherry [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The house of Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy received on Sunday a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'No likelihood of P Chidambaram absconding, fleeing justice'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): P Chidambaram has always co-operated with the investigating agencies in the INX Media case and will not tamper with or destroy the evidence in the case, states the bail plea of former Union Finance Minister moved by Kapil Sibal and advocate Arshdeep Singh.

Read More
iocl