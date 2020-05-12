Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday following chest pain.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice," said an AIIMS official.

The 87-year-old leader was admitted to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward on Sunday.

In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts -- channels to bypass blocked arteries -- were implanted in surgery.

He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)

