Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee's demise: all West Bengal govt offices closed on Tuesday

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The government of West Bengal will keep all the government and government-aided offices and institutions closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away earlier today.

"As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, a glorious son of Bengal, GOWB is keeping all government and government-aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow, 1st September," Home Department, Government of West Bengal tweeted.

"If the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While 1st September remains Police Day, the observance will be on 8th September," it added.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave this information in a tweet. (ANI)