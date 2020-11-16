Ex-Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati cremated at native village in Charkhi Dadri

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Chandrawati was cremated at her native village Dalawas in Charkhi Dadri district with full state honour and as per the COVID-19 guidelines on Sunday.

Chandrawati, 92, had passed away at Rohtak's PGIMS hospital where she had been undergoing treatment since November 5. She was the first woman MP from Haryana.



She had become an MP from Haryana's Bhiwani constituency in 1977. A Janata Party leader, Chandrawati had later joined the Congress party.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others expressed sadness over the leader's death and extended condolences to her family.

"The death of former Lt Governor of Puducherry Chandravati ji is extremely sad for all of us. As an advocate, MLA and MP, Chandrawati ji fought for the welfare of the poor. Her death has caused irreparable damage to the politics of the country and the state," Khattar tweeted. (ANI)

