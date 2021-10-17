Ex-Rajasthan minister Mahipal Maderna passes away, CM Gehlot, LS Speaker condole demise

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 17 (ANI): Former Rajasthan cabinet minister Mahipal Maderna, who was suffering from cancer for some time, passed away in Jodhpur on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Maderna, who has served as the Water Resource Minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot government, is the son of Senior Congress leader late Parasram Maderna.

Mahipal Maderna served two terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Osian. Currently, his daughter is the MLA from this seat. He has also served as the Zila Pramukh of the Jodhpur district for 19 years. His last rituals will be performed in his home town Chadi.



Many political leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, have expressed condolences over Maderna's demise.

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of former minister and senior Congress leader Shri Mahipal Maderna ji. I am praying to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul," tweeted CM Ashok Gehlot.

"I just received the news of the death of the senior leader and former minister Mahipal Maderna ji. God give peace to the departed soul. Condolences to the family," tweeted Speaker Om Birla.

"The news of the demise of a former cabinet minister and farmer leader Shri Mahipal Maderna ji is very sad, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May God give peace to the departed soul," tweeted Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress party president. (ANI)

