Ex-serviceman with medical emergency pass made to wait for 3 hrs in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): An ex-serviceman, who was travelling with a medical emergency pass, was allegedly stopped by police in Kinnaur and made to wait for three hours despite his poor health on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I am in poor health. I had a medical emergency pass with me. However, I was still made to wait for three hours," the ex-serviceman told ANI.

On being asked about the incident, State Police spokesperson SP Kushal Sharma said that the man was allowed to move ahead after the matter came to his knowledge.

"He was referred from a hospital in Rampur on April 18 and he was going on April 21, which raised suspicion. When the matter came to my knowledge, he was allowed to go. Directions are clear, we have to give preference to medical emergencies," he said. (ANI)

