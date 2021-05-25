Ex-servicemen of Army raise awareness among people about Covid-19 in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): A group of ex-servicemen of the Army have volunteered to spread awareness among the people about Covid-19 in Udhampur amid the second coronavirus wave.

While speaking to ANI, a retired serviceman of the Army, Naib Subedar Sohan Singh said, "We have made a group of ex-Servicemen of the Army. We plan on going door-to-door in various areas of Udhampur and make people aware about the ongoing pandemic. We are informing them about what they can do, in case they experience Covid-19 symptoms."

Dr Pankaj Dogra, another ex-serviceman said that their help is being taken in identifying people with symptoms and also raising awareness about the disease.

"We are taking the help of ex-servicemen in identifying people with symptoms and spreading awareness among them. It is the need of the hour. We are prioritising on saving as many lives as possible", said Dr Pankaj Dogra.

Subedar Major Fardool Singh told ANI, "Several of us, ex-servicemen are going door to door in various areas and are making people aware of the disease. We are also informing people what to do in case they develop symptoms."



The group of former army men was seen checking the oxygen level and pulse rate of people with symptoms of Covid-19. They also advised them to visit the nearby health facility and get tested.

The volunteers were also seen noting down the readings in a diary and informing people that they would visit these areas on a regular basis.

Ajay, a local resident said that it is a good step taken by the administration. "We welcome this move by the ex-servicemen of the Army", he said.

As Covid-19 cases reported from rural areas in Jammu are on the rise, the district administration yesterday started aggressive door-to-door testing in the villages.

According to Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, "More number of cases were reported in Jammu from urban and congested areas but now more positive cases are being reported from rural areas also. So the administration has started an aggressive testing campaign in rural areas so that the spread of the virus can be contained."

According to the Union Health Ministry today, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,699 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4956 discharges and 51 deaths till 8 AM. (ANI)

