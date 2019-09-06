Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited here on Friday.
Bhattacharya ruled West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He is 75 years old.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:55 IST
