Exams for exit classes in all universities in Punjab postponed till July 15

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the postponement of exams for exit classes in all universities of the state till July 15.

According to the Punjab CMO, the final decision will be subject to new guidelines expected to be released by University Grants Commission.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

