Exams for village, ward secretariat jobs begin in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Examinations for the village and ward secretariat jobs in Andhra Pradesh have begun from today onwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The exams will be held from September 20 to 26.

As many as 10.56 lakh youths have applied for 16,208 jobs in the State.

All health norms for protection against coronavirus have been followed. Candidates are being allowed into exam centres only after thermal screening. Moreover, tight security has been arranged at the exam centres. (ANI)

