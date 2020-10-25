Excessive fog affecting pigeon pea crop in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Pigeon pea (Tur) crop in Karnataka's Kalaburagi has been severely affected due to fog and flood, Raju Tagali, senior scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI Tagali suggested farmers to spray chemicals on their crop to prevent them from damage.

"Excessive fog increases the chances of diseases that lead to wilting of leaves and flowers. We are suggesting farmers to spray chemicals," Tagali told ANI.



He said the majority of the crop has been affected by the flood in the district.

"The crops which were near the river in the state have been affected and majority of them have been affected by the flood in several parts of the district due to rain," he said.

Notably, Karnataka has been receiving very heavy rainfall from the past couple of weeks, leading to a surge in levels of water bodies and a situation of floods in some parts of the state. (ANI)

