Excessive rainfall in Uttarkashi damages shops, hampers commutation

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Excessive rainfall in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has damaged eight shops including an ATM machine, that took place due to an increase in water in Kumola Khad, according to an official on Thursday.



Sub-Divisional Magistrate Barkot, Shalini Negi has left for the spot, however, the Naugaon Purola road is closed at many places.



According to the SDM, she is also stuck on the way due to the closure of the road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)