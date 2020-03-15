Exchange of fire between Maoists, security forces in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and members of the security forces near Kasaram of the district on Sunday.

Police said the exchange of fire took place between the CPI-Maoist cadres and members of District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) near Kasaram in Amapenta jungles under Kistaram police station.

The exchange of fire lasted for more than 45 minutes. After strong retaliation from the security forces, the Maoists fled away from the area leaving behind camping materials, documents, electric wire, detonators, and explosive materials.

No casualties have been reported. The search operation is still on in the nearby area. (ANI)

