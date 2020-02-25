Exchange of fire between Naxals, security forces in Chattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): There was a brief exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district earlier on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, one security personnel suffered minor injuries and two security personnel suffered stain and sprain in IED blast in Gangaloor- Kirandul PS border area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

