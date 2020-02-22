Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
"Exchange of fire started between security forces & terrorists at Sangam #Bijbehara. Police, CRPF & Army are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)
Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Sangam
ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 02:52 IST
