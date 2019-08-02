Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday.



The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.



The encounter is currently underway. Further details are awaited.



On July 31, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kanzalwan village of Gurez sector. (ANI)





