Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces here in Malmapanpora area of Sopore in the wee hours of Saturday.
The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The encounter is currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Sopore
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:17 IST
