Excise and Taxation Dept recovers Rs 71.69 cr under lucrative scheme in Himachal

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Excise And taxation department has recovered an amount of Rs 71.69 crores under Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme in Himachal Pradesh, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The government of Himachal Pradesh, Department of State taxes and Excise has launched a lucrative scheme by the name of Himachal Pradesh (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2019 for those dealers whose assessments have been framed and additional demand/arrear has not been deposited and for those whose assessments are pending under the enactments which have been subsumed in the GST Act.

The Department on December 29 recovered an amount of Rs. 9.62 crores from Blue Star Limited, Kala Amb, Silgaur under the scheme. The company had filed an appeal against the provisions of Himachal Pradesh Tax on Entry of goods into Local Area Act, 2010 in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.



The field staff of the district Sirmaur apprised the company of the benefits of the scheme who, thereafter withdrew the appeals from the court and deposited an amount of Rs 9.62 crores as tax and settlement fee on December 29.

The department recently recovered Rs 27.85 crores from one of them at Parwanoo. The department so far has recovered an amount of Rs 71.69 crores after the launch of the scheme, the statement read.

"The scheme is valid upto January 21, 2021", said Rohan Chand Thakur, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

