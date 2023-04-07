Excise case: ED files 2nd supplementary chargesheet naming Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed its second Supplementary chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the Liquor excise policy case in Rouse Avenue Court naming three individuals and five related firms'.

The Link Judge Vikas Dhull on Thursday fixed April 14, 2023, for consideration on cognizance point on the chargesheet.

While apprising Court ED's Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta stated that this is the second supplementary chargesheet naming Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and related 5 firms.

Further investigation is continuing to investigate the role of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) named accused and other persons on various allegations, the court informed.



Earlier, the first supplementary chargesheet named 12 accused naming (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit Arora) and 7 companies. The first chargesheet was filed by the ED in the case against Sameer Mahendru and his related firms.

The ED has yet to file the chargesheet against Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and a businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal.

Gautam Malhotra, Punjab-based businessman and son of former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra. Raghav Magunta, the son of Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress Party and Rajesh Joshi, is the owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd. Joshi, who is alleged to have run the Aam Aadmi Party campaign during 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

The ED and the CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

The FIR in the case was instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (ANI)

