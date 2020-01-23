Excise Department raids Delhi farmhouse, illegal liquor seized

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Complaint has been filed and an investigation has been ordered by the Excise Department after illegal liquor, allegedly being served to guests was seized from a farmhouse here on Wednesday.

The farmhouse located in Bhati Mines near Bhagirath Nagar village was raided at night, informed officials.

Two organisers of the party have been taken into custody for serving Non-duty paid liquor (NDPL).

An investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

