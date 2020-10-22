Excise dept destroys 40,000 litres of Lahan in Ferozepur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Punjab Excise Department recovered and destroyed 40,000 litres of 'Lahan' from Ferozepur as part of 'Operation Red Rose', whereby teams of the Police department and Excise officials work in close coordination to effectively nail excise related crimes.

As per a statement, the Lahan (kacchi daaru) was recovered in a raid on Tuesday, along with 17 tarpaulins, five iron drums, and three aluminum utensils



"An FIR in this regard has also been lodged in Police Station Sadar, Ferozepur by the department," a spokesperson of the Excise department was quoted in the statement.

"As part of the strategy to tighten the noose on the nefarious activities taking place in the Ferozepur zone, a raid was conducted on October 20 in the enclaves of river Satluj, near Village Habib-ke, Ferozepur, leading to 40,000 litres of Lahan being recovered and destroyed.

"The department has reaffirmed that the drive to curb banned liquor will be continued in the future, and strict action would be initiated against any person found to be indulging in illicit liquor trading," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

