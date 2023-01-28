Excise Dept, police team attacked by Liquor mafia in Bihar's Arrah, 11 injured

Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): The excise department and the police team, which went to raid for illegal liquor in Arrah, was attacked by the liquor mafia with bricks and stones, during which 11 policemen were injured, informed the police on Saturday.

The injured are being treated at Jagdishpur sub-division hospital.

Meanwhile, three police vehicles were also damaged during the stone-pelting.

The incident occurred in the Mahadalit Tola of Ghagha village located in Dulheinganj of the Jagdishpur police station area.

Police have also arrested four accused.

The police received information about illegal liquor manufacturing late Thursday evening after which the excise department team reached for the raid.

During the raid, some people were arrested while seizing the illegal liquor consignment.



Following the arrests, the liquor mafia started opposing the team and attacked it. Men and women supporting the liquor mafia attacked the Excise Department team with bricks and stones.

The sudden attack led to a stampede and the policemen somehow managed to escape from the area.

The liquor mafia took advantage of the situation and ran away after rescuing the consignment of country liquor seized in the police raid and the people involved in this business from the custody of the police.

Product Inspector Chaudhary Surya Bhushan, Under Inspector Rahul Kumar Dubey, Ajit Kumar, Pooja Kumari, ASI Madan Lal Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Jairam Prasad, Ram Ji Chaudhary, Sipahi Manish Kumar, Rani Kumari posted in the home guard and 11 others were injured.

Giving information about the incident, the injured Inspector of the Product Department, Chowdhary Surya Bhushan, said, "On the information of illegal liquor, the Excise team had gone to the Mahadalit village of Dhaga village, where the team was suddenly attacked by the liquor mafia, in which 11 people including me were injured. In this attack, the liquor confiscated by the police team and the businessmen who were caught were forcibly released by the attackers."

"Three police vehicles were also damaged in the attack by the liquor mafia while four of the attackers have been arrested by the police.

An FIR has been registered against the people who attacked the police team on the statement of the product inspector.

The police are conducting further investigations.

Notably, on January 3, the police team which went to raid the sale of illegal liquor in Bodha Tola village of Dhangai police station area of Jagdishpur block was attacked in which six policemen including ASI of Dhangai police station were injured. (ANI)

